Bradda Head Lithium (LON:BHL) Trading Down 1.4%

Bradda Head Lithium Limited (LON:BHL – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.22 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.28 ($0.02). 4,627 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 567,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.30 ($0.02).
Bradda Head Lithium Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.10 and a beta of -0.32.
About Bradda Head Lithium
Bradda Head Lithium Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of lithium mining projects in the United States. It holds 100% interests in Basin East located in central western Arizona, which covers an area of approximately 6 square kilometers (km2); Basin West consists of 130 placer mining and 141 lode claims that cover an area of approximately 11 km2 situated in central western Arizona; and Wikieup project covering an area of approximately 23.9 km2 located in the Mohave County, Arizona.
