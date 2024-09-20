Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Acquires 1,390 Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCCS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 17.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,034,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225,920 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,250,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921,161 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,469,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,133,000 after purchasing an additional 857,110 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 59.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,312,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 26.9% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,009,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,990,000 after buying an additional 1,699,545 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, insider Githesh Ramamurthy sold 55,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $642,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,463,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,851,267.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director International L.P. Advent sold 24,973,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $282,203,883.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,232,721 shares in the company, valued at $36,529,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Githesh Ramamurthy sold 55,488 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $642,551.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,463,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,851,267.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,292,611 shares of company stock valued at $285,547,265. 6.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CCCS stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.23. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $232.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.16 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 5.16%. CCC Intelligent Solutions’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCCS. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CCC Intelligent Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.