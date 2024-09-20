Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Acquires 310 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TROW. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 31,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

TROW stock opened at $110.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.41. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $122.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.36.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 28.66%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TROW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down previously from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TROW

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $1,230,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,712,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $50,689.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,831.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $1,230,772.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,712,255.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,854 shares of company stock worth $1,443,767. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.