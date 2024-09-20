Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Acquires 326 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 165.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 43.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on YUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,069 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total value of $974,956.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,947,485.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total value of $974,956.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,947,485.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 8,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $1,134,562.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,159 shares in the company, valued at $4,017,818.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,629 shares of company stock worth $13,888,443 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.3 %

YUM stock opened at $131.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.32 and a 200-day moving average of $135.62. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.53 and a 12-month high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 21.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 47.52%.

About Yum! Brands

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.