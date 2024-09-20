Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Acquires 738 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $535,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter.

IWS stock opened at $131.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.52 and its 200 day moving average is $123.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $97.40 and a 1-year high of $132.51.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

