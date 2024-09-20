Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Boosts Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,170,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,682,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835,271 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 757.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,303,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $342,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,910 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at $207,850,000. Mirova US LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth $168,063,000. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 49.1% during the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,567,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $314,563,000 after buying an additional 1,174,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

NYSE:CP opened at $86.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.92 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.55.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.31. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.1373 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CP. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CP

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.