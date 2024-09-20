Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Buys New Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,428,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter worth about $24,115,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,734,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 468,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,822,000 after acquiring an additional 14,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CASY shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $337.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.90.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $365.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $374.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.81. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.13 and a 52 week high of $401.07.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.54, for a total transaction of $5,056,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,655,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.54, for a total transaction of $5,056,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,838 shares in the company, valued at $27,655,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.24, for a total transaction of $1,140,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,438,890.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

