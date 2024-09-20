Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGV. Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 37.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

ESGV stock opened at $101.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.68.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.