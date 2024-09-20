Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 57.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 70.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000.

IWD opened at $189.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.58. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $189.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

