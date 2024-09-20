Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Grows Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Unilever were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UL. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Unilever by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 17.3% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 2.5% in the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Unilever by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen began coverage on Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $64.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.60. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $65.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.4773 dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 55.10%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

