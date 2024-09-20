Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Grows Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,556 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,587,911 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $22,220,936,000 after purchasing an additional 149,341 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,744,636 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,718,265,000 after buying an additional 78,320 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,875,655,000 after buying an additional 929,193 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,762,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,213,825,000 after buying an additional 106,756 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,115,613 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,003,810,000 after acquiring an additional 72,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Up 2.0 %

Netflix stock opened at $704.32 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $715.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $661.93 and its 200-day moving average is $639.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $303.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.88, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total value of $785,254.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,043,019.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Netflix news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.81, for a total value of $966,999.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total value of $785,254.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,043,019.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,798 shares of company stock worth $129,552,672 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $680.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Netflix from $554.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.