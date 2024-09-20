Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lessened its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $381.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.78. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $184.02 and a 12-month high of $382.49. The company has a market capitalization of $86.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.22. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $385.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.54.

In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at $27,447,862.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,447,862.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,902.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

