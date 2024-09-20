Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $791,000 Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT trimmed its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 63.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,002 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,434 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Paylocity by 3.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,833,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,518,176,000 after buying an additional 278,607 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,158,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $685,483,000 after acquiring an additional 13,962 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Paylocity by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,396,692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $411,895,000 after acquiring an additional 621,946 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Paylocity by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,211,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,637,000 after purchasing an additional 658,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its holdings in Paylocity by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 810,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,840,000 after purchasing an additional 172,807 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total transaction of $7,054,384.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,745,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,979,738.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $196,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,352,224.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total value of $7,054,384.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,745,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,979,738.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

PCTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Paylocity from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Paylocity from $194.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $178.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Paylocity from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.13.

Shares of PCTY opened at $163.37 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.94 and a fifty-two week high of $206.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.69 and a 200 day moving average of $154.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $357.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.29 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

