Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $792,000 Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 59.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,568 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.75.

Insider Activity

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $1,404,863.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,963.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE:SWK opened at $108.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.26 and a 12-month high of $108.37.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -475.36%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

