Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Invests $371,000 in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,189,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,504,000 after buying an additional 9,690 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 30,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $38.23 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $29.89 and a one year high of $38.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.01.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

