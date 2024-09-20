Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Invests $524,000 in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 76,321,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,418 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,058,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,279,000 after buying an additional 1,130,219 shares in the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,242,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,830,000 after acquiring an additional 11,287 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,148,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,382,000 after acquiring an additional 137,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,683,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,510,000 after acquiring an additional 324,459 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $40.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.99. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $40.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

