Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Lowers Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT reduced its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 61.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,112,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $380,167,000 after buying an additional 1,560,173 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,191,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,080 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,800,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $628,614,000 after purchasing an additional 693,608 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 1,385,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,887,000 after purchasing an additional 478,570 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,139,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,962,000 after buying an additional 423,406 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,174,191.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,723,476.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $111.42 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $72.85 and a fifty-two week high of $114.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.62.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 35.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

