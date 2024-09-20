Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Lowers Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lowered its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,629 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $416,563.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,829 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $344,571.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 50,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total transaction of $4,625,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,284,951.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,510 shares of company stock valued at $7,108,005 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company's stock.

IR stock opened at $97.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.21. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.20 and a fifty-two week high of $101.30.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 13.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 3.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IR shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

