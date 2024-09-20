Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Purchases 337 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,379 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Shell were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Shell by 611.1% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Shell by 3,856.3% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 633 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SHEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Shell Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $69.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.97 and a 200 day moving average of $70.56. The stock has a market cap of $218.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $60.34 and a twelve month high of $74.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $75.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.74%.

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.