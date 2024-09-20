Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Purchases 747 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,797 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Tesla were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. DDFG Inc raised its position in shares of Tesla by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 1,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 120,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,921,000 after acquiring an additional 11,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $243.92 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $273.93. The stock has a market cap of $779.24 billion, a PE ratio of 62.22, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.50 and a 200-day moving average of $195.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.60.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

