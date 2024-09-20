Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 336 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT decreased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 117.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,304,000 after acquiring an additional 90,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,212,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,366,000 after purchasing an additional 127,605 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 277,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,728,000 after purchasing an additional 49,701 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 817.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after buying an additional 31,281 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

J opened at $149.46 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.71 and a 1-year high of $154.50. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

J has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $158.00 price target (up from $153.00) on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jacobs Solutions news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $212,586.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,670.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $286,313.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,108.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $212,586.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,670.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,273 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

