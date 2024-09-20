Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Takes Position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum in the second quarter valued at about $273,070,000. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solventum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,829,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,487,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,480,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Solventum during the second quarter worth approximately $24,533,000.

SOLV opened at $72.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.59. Solventum Co. has a 12-month low of $47.16 and a 12-month high of $96.05.

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Solventum’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Solventum Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SOLV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Solventum in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Argus began coverage on Solventum in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Solventum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.25.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

