BrainChip (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) Trading Down 4.2%

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as 0.11 and last traded at 0.12. 30,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 175,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.12.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.17.

About BrainChip

BrainChip Holdings Ltd develops software and hardware accelerated solutions for artificial intelligence and machine learning applications in North America, Oceania, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company primarily focuses on development of Akida Neuromorphic Processor to provide ultra-low power and fast AI Edge Network for vision, audio, olfactory, and smart transducer applications.

