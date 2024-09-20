Breakwater Capital Group Has $4.38 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Breakwater Capital Group increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,683 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.0% of Breakwater Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its stake in Amazon.com by 650.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.49.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total value of $685,965.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,753 shares in the company, valued at $101,866,390.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total value of $685,965.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,866,390.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,104,317 shares of company stock worth $1,220,621,322. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $189.87 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $201.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

