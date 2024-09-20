BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Down 2.4%

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.49 and last traded at $4.49. 98,233 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,014,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRFS. Barclays lifted their price objective on BRF from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on BRF from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BRF from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

BRF Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average of $3.76.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. BRF had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brf S.A. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in BRF in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BRF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 386,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 30,300 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in BRF in the 2nd quarter valued at $927,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of BRF by 534.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,623,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,816,000 after buying an additional 3,894,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BRF during the 2nd quarter worth $190,000. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

Further Reading

