BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BriaCell Therapeutics Trading Up 15.1 %

BriaCell Therapeutics stock opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.55. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BriaCell Therapeutics stock. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Free Report) by 66.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC owned 0.31% of BriaCell Therapeutics worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a Phase 3 biotechnology company transforming cancer care with its novel cellular immunotherapies. It is conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in advanced breast cancer with its Bria-IMT in combination with an immune check point inhibitor. It is also developing personalized off-the-shelf treatments for breast cancer, prostate cancer, and other cancers.

