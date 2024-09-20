Brickability Group (LON:BRCK) Shares Up 0.5%

Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 65 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 64.50 ($0.85). Approximately 108,102 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 442,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.20 ($0.85).

Brickability Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 69.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 69.07. The company has a market cap of £206.76 million, a P/E ratio of 1,290.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20.

Get Brickability Group alerts:

Brickability Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.28 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from Brickability Group’s previous dividend of $2.15. Brickability Group’s payout ratio is presently 6,000.00%.

About Brickability Group

Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies, distributes, and imports building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Importing; Distribution; and Contracting. The company offers bricks, blocks, and tiles; and operates as installer of materials from UK and European manufacturing partners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brickability Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickability Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.