Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Stock Performance

TSE BRE opened at C$13.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.33. The firm has a market cap of C$131.30 million, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.28. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a one year low of C$11.06 and a one year high of C$14.35.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$110.09 million during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Company Profile

In other Bridgemarq Real Estate Services news, Director Gitanjli Datt purchased 3,000 shares of Bridgemarq Real Estate Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.11 per share, with a total value of C$39,330.00. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. The company offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate services. It provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, Johnston and Daniel, and Proprio Direct brand names.

