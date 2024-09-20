Bridges Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1,689.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,854 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 274.0% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 150,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $524.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $505.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $490.81. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $375.95 and a 52-week high of $526.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

