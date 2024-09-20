Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $34.12 Million Stock Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 76.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,387 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned 0.39% of BWX Technologies worth $34,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $636,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 29,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 2,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 189.0% during the 2nd quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 47,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 31,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $98.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $107.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.35.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $681.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on BWXT. StockNews.com raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. CLSA began coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BWX Technologies from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.57.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

