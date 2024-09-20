Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $50.07 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 31.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 853,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,237 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $50,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Mountain Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,850,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 250,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,060,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,706,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,791,000 after purchasing an additional 228,880 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,899,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,403,000 after purchasing an additional 482,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $309,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $62.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.01 and its 200-day moving average is $59.16. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $62.16.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

