Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $62.69 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 49.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 359,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 119,594 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $62,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $189.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $182.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.58. The stock has a market cap of $59.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $189.77.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

