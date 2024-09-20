Bridges Investment Management Inc. Purchases 34,566 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 292.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,566 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,253,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 38,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, American Trust increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 297,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,824 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $261.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.12. The company has a market capitalization of $67.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $262.99.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

