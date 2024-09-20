Brighton Jones LLC Has $18.42 Million Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 689,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,294 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Brighton Jones LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $18,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. RF&L Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. RF&L Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 26,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 186,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFEM opened at $27.01 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $22.28 and a 1-year high of $27.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.67 and a 200-day moving average of $26.32. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

