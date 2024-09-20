Brighton Jones LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,977,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,166,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,817 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 85.8% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,929,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,596,000 after purchasing an additional 890,764 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 218.0% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,287,000 after purchasing an additional 843,389 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 162.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,223,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,055,000 after buying an additional 756,464 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $189.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.58. The firm has a market cap of $59.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $189.77.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.