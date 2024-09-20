Brighton Jones LLC Purchases 9,610 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 723,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,610 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $4,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SOFI. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 55.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 61.2% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 65.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SOFI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.14.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In related news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 24,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $181,057.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

SOFI opened at $8.19 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average of $7.14.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.19 million. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

About SoFi Technologies

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.