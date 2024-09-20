Brighton Jones LLC Sells 146 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $10,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLR. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.00.

NYSE DLR opened at $158.90 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.94 and a 52 week high of $162.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.31. The firm has a market cap of $49.64 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.60.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.56%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,604.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

