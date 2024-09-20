Brighton Jones LLC Sells 8,640 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Brighton Jones LLC cut its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,640 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $9,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 469,120 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $57,743,980.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 494,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,922,410.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total transaction of $2,144,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 733,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,914,863.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 469,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $57,743,980.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 494,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,922,410.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 517,203 shares of company stock valued at $63,833,373. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNOW opened at $114.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.71 and a beta of 0.83. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.13 and a 1-year high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.72 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SNOW. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $191.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $236.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.03.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

