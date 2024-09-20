BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) by 139.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,501 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BrightSpire Capital were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 80,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. 56.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

BrightSpire Capital Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of BrightSpire Capital stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.13. The stock has a market cap of $808.64 million, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.89. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $8.01.

BrightSpire Capital Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.36%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BRSP. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.