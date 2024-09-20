Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Cuts Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. decreased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 291,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15,421 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams makes up approximately 4.3% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $86,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 259.1% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 6,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $379.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $352.62 and a 200 day moving average of $328.03. The company has a market capitalization of $95.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $232.06 and a fifty-two week high of $382.83.
Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up from $386.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $362.68.
Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams
In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at $23,301,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Sherwin-Williams Profile
The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.
