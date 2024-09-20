Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Cuts Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. decreased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 291,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15,421 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams makes up approximately 4.3% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $86,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 259.1% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 6,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $379.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $352.62 and a 200 day moving average of $328.03. The company has a market capitalization of $95.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $232.06 and a fifty-two week high of $382.83.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up from $386.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $362.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sherwin-Williams

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at $23,301,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.