Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 524,897 Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 524,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,697,000. Old Dominion Freight Line comprises approximately 4.6% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. owned 0.24% of Old Dominion Freight Line as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 8,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ODFL shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.83.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total transaction of $1,951,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,391,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,602,670.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total transaction of $1,951,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,391,621 shares in the company, valued at $271,602,670.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $6,033,967.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,401,621 shares in the company, valued at $282,146,307.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $204.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $195.84 and a 200 day moving average of $195.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.49 and a 52 week high of $227.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.31%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.