Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,940,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,956 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.24% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $205,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 70,203,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,807,153,000 after buying an additional 8,675,322 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,608,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.8% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,293,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $666,699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701,097 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,547,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $680,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461,767 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,949,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $431,084,000 after buying an additional 3,918,234 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE:BMY opened at $49.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $99.36 billion, a PE ratio of -15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.46. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $59.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

