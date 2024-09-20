Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,525,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,174,666 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $55,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSI Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. GSI Capital Advisors LLC now owns 241,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 68,370 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 431.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,176,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,431,000 after purchasing an additional 955,066 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter worth $1,716,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,752,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,615,000 after purchasing an additional 686,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Down 0.1 %

BNL stock opened at $18.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.09. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10.

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend

Broadstone Net Lease ( NYSE:BNL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $105.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.95 million. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 120.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on BNL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

