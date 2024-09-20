Brokerages Set Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Price Target at $2.75

Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ambev from $3.20 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Ambev in the first quarter worth about $28,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ambev during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Ambev stock opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Ambev has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.29. The firm has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 17.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ambev will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

