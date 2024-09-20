Brokerages Set Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Target Price at $337.27

Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $337.27.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AON. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $313.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AON from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of AON in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Shares of AON stock opened at $346.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $329.77 and its 200 day moving average is $311.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.92. AON has a 1 year low of $268.06 and a 1 year high of $353.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AON will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.16%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in AON by 262.7% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in AON by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in AON by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 76,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,962 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in AON by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $423,030,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

