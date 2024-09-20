Brokerages Set Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) PT at $94.88

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APTV shares. Nomura Securities upgraded Aptiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on APTV

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $70.52 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.60 and a 200-day moving average of $74.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $63.62 and a twelve month high of $104.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.79.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Aptiv had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,356 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C lifted its stake in Aptiv by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 21,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 27.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

(Get Free Report

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.