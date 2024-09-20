Brokerages Set Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) PT at C$110.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$110.00.
Several research firms have recently commented on BBD.B. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$83.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$95.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$99.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$92.00 to C$114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$102.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bombardier, Inc. Class B
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Bombardier, Inc. Class B
In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Eve Laurier sold 4,000 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.57, for a total value of C$366,280.00. In related news, Senior Officer Barton Wade Demosky sold 6,000 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.00, for a total value of C$534,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Eve Laurier sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.57, for a total value of C$366,280.00. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.
About Bombardier, Inc. Class B
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bombardier, Inc. Class B
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.