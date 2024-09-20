Brokerages Set Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) PT at C$110.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$110.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on BBD.B. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$83.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$95.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$99.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$92.00 to C$114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$102.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th.

TSE BBD.B opened at C$98.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$90.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$77.17. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a fifty-two week low of C$39.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$100.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.98.

In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Eve Laurier sold 4,000 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.57, for a total value of C$366,280.00. In related news, Senior Officer Barton Wade Demosky sold 6,000 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.00, for a total value of C$534,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Eve Laurier sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.57, for a total value of C$366,280.00. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

