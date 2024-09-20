Brokerages Set Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Target Price at $19.00

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

ENTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.64. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.59.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $17.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.44 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 63.75% and a negative net margin of 160.27%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Scott T. Rottinghaus sold 5,375 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $91,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,717 shares in the company, valued at $370,926.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, insider Scott T. Rottinghaus sold 5,375 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $91,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,717 shares in the company, valued at $370,926.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott T. Rottinghaus sold 4,299 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $64,785.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,499.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enanta Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTA. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Pennant Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,928,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,664,000 after buying an additional 134,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 853,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,906,000 after buying an additional 10,952 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

