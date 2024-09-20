Brokerages Set Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) PT at $13.50

Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EVRI. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.25 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Everi in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Everi from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Everi from $11.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Everi in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

In other news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $982,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 190,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,567.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $982,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 190,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,567.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kate C. Lowenhar-Fisher sold 12,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $155,736.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,777.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,417 shares of company stock worth $1,713,281. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVRI. CWM LLC boosted its position in Everi by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC boosted its holdings in Everi by 4.3% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 48,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Everi by 4.6% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 53,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Everi by 38.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 10,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Everi by 2,428.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Everi stock opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.73. Everi has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $191.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.00 million. Everi had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 5.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Everi will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

