Brokerages Set Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Price Target at $23.00

Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BEN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $20.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Franklin Resources has a 12 month low of $18.94 and a 12 month high of $30.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.55.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The closed-end fund reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 10.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 70.86%.

In other Franklin Resources news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson bought 12,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $249,682.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,637,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,857,182. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson purchased 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $395,955.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 216,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,544,055. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson acquired 12,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $249,682.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,637,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,857,182. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 231,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,537,637. Corporate insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 47.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

